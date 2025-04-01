Liverpool vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd April 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another edition of the Merseyside Derby this week as Liverpool take on local rivals Everton in a crucial encounter at Anfield on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Liverpool vs Everton Preview

Liverpool are currently at the top of the Premier League standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The home side slumped to a damaging 2-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Everton, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to make an impact so far this season. The Toffees were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham United in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Liverpool vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record in the Merseyside Derby and have won 99 out of the 245 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Everton's 68 victories.

Liverpool have won each of their last three matches at home against Everton in the Premier League and have secured a 2-0 victory in each of these games.

Everton held Liverpool to an admirable 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture last year and will be looking to avoid defeat in both their games against Liverpool in a single edition of the Premier League for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

Liverpool have lost only one of their last 24 matches at home against Everton in the Premier League and have won five of their last six such games.

Liverpool vs Everton Prediction

Liverpool are in excellent form at the moment and will look to make the most of their purple patch this week. The Merseysiders were well below their best against Newcastle United and have a point to prove on Wednesday.

Everton can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Liverpool are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Everton

Liverpool vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to keep a clean sheet - Yes

