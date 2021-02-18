Liverpool vs Everton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool host Everton at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday in what is expected to be a closely-fought Merseyside derby.

The two teams are separated by just three points in the league table, and have everything to play for in the coming weeks.

Liverpool are on a three-game losing run in the Premier League, and will look to change that come Saturday.

Jürgen Klopp’s side picked up a morale-boosting win against RB Leipzig away from home in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Everton are winless in their last three Premier League games, losing the last two and drawing one. As the old cliché goes, form tends to go out of the window in derby games.

Liverpool vs Everton Head-to-head

The head-to-head record makes for pretty sombre reading for the Toffees as their last win against Liverpool came way back in 2010 at Goodison Park.

Since 2010, only stalemates have given Evertonians some joy against their neighbors. Liverpool have won three and drawn three of their last meetings with Everton.

Liverpool form guide: W-L-L-L-W

Everton form guide: W-D-W-L-L

Liverpool vs Everton Team News

Liverpool

The Reds still have several walking wounded. Fabinho and James Milner were not part of the squad against Leipzig, and their involvement remains in doubt.

Diogo Jota and Naby Keita are no longer injured. However, while the former is yet to return to full contact training, the latter is not match fit yet.

Injured: Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Fabinho, James Milner

Unavailable: Diogo Jota, Naby Keita

Suspended: None

Everton

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is hopeful of Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s return on Saturday.

The forward will be assessed ahead of the game. Yerry Mina has been ruled out, and the duo of Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey should continue at the back.

🤞 | “We preferred to give Allan one day training instead of staying on the bench. We hope he will be available for Saturday – to start.



“Also, Calvert-Lewin, I think, can start.”



However, @MrAncelotti has ruled Yerry Mina out of Saturday's Merseyside derby. #LIVEVE — Everton (@Everton) February 18, 2021

Injured: Jarrad Branthwaite, Yerry Mina

Doubtful: Allan

Suspended: None

Liverpool vs Everton Predicted Lineups

Liverpool probable XI: Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ozan Kabak, Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Curtis Jones, Thiago, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino

Everton probable XI: Jordan Pickford, Lucas Digne, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey, Mason Holgate, Tom Davies, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Richarlison, James Rodriguez, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Liverpool vs Everton Prediction

Both teams are playing far from their best football, but they are likely to dispense with any caginess in the derby. Liverpool were given a stern test by Leipzig, who played a pressing game.

Everton also came up against a quality attacking side in the form of Manchester City, and were beaten 3-1. They could once again fall short against Liverpool, who have a good derby record against the Toffees at home.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Everton