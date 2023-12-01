Liverpool vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd December 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Fulham lock horns with an impressive Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in an important clash at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool vs Fulham Preview

Fulham are currently in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Cottagers edged Wolverhampton Wanderers to a crucial 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Merseyside outfit thrashed LASK by a comprehensive 4-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Liverpool vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record against Fulham and have won 42 out of the 73 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 13 victories.

Liverpool have lost only one of their last 10 matches against Fulham in the Premier League, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 1-0 margin at Anfield in 2021.

Fulham have scored only four goals in their last 16 matches away from home against Liverpool in the Premier League and have never scored more than one goal in a single game during this period.

Liverpool have lost only one of their last 48 matches at home in the Premier League, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 margin against Leeds United in October 2022.

Fulham are winless in their last six matches away from home in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming against Everton in August this year.

Liverpool vs Fulham Prediction

Liverpool have come into their own this season and will be intent on giving the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal a run for their money in the title race. The likes of Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez can be lethal on their day and will look to be at their best this weekend.

Fulham can pack a punch on their day but will need to play out of their skins in this match. Liverpool are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Fulham

Liverpool vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes