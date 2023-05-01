Liverpool vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd May 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Fulham lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in an important encounter at Anfield on Wednesday.

Liverpool vs Fulham Preview

Liverpool are currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The Merseyside outfit edged Tottenham Hotspur to an exhilarating 4-3 victory over the weekend and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Fulham, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Cottagers slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Liverpool vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record against Fulham and have won 41 out of the 72 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 13 victories.

Liverpool are winless in their last three games against Fulham in the Premier League - their longest such run against the Cottagers since 1967.

Fulham have won only two of their last 29 away games against Liverpool in the Premier League, but have secured these two victories in their last five visits to Anfield.

After a run of only one victory in 55 league games away from home against Everton and Liverpool, Fulham have won their last three such matches against the Merseyside giants.

Liverpool have won 14 of their last 16 midweek games in the Premier League and have won all their seven such games at Anfield during this period.

Liverpool vs Fulham Prediction

Liverpool have excelled in recent weeks and are in impressive attacking form going into this game. The Merseysiders did face a few defensive issues against Tottenham Hotspur and will need to make amends ahead of this game.

Fulham gave Manchester City a run for their money last week and will need to put in a similar effort to get a result in this fixture. Liverpool are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Fulham

Liverpool vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes