Liverpool vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Struggling Premier League champions Liverpool will take on Fulham this Sunday, and the Reds will hope to end their wretched run of home form.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are yet to win at home in 2021, and have lost a record five games in a row at Anfield. Their most recent defeat came against Chelsea on Thursday.

Fulham, on the other hand, were beaten by Tottenham Hotspur in their last outing and will look to inflict further pain on Liverpool.

Scott Parker’s side can move out of the relegation zone if they manage to beat Liverpool and results elsewhere go their way.

Liverpool vs Fulham Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other 29 times in the Premier League, and Liverpool hold the head-to-head advantage with 18 wins.

Fulham have emerged victorious six times, and five games have ended as stalemates.

"The most important thing is, and I said it last night and I cannot change that now overnight, the thing we have to improve is our decision-making in decisive moments."



Klopp ahead of #LIVFUL ⬇️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 5, 2021

The away side are in a better run of form in the Premier League and held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture. They know that the Reds are in a dire situation and are vulnerable.

Liverpool form guide: L-W-L-W-L

Fulham form guide: W-D-W-D-L

Liverpool vs Fulham Team News

Liverpool

The Reds could be without Ozan Kabak and Nathaniel Phillips for the clash against Fulham. As a result, Ben Davies could finally make his debut.

Caoimhín Kelleher is also a doubt. Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, and Joe Gomez are long-term absentees, while Jordan Henderson is also unavailable.

Injured: Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez

Doubtful: Ozan Kabak, Nat Phillips, Caoimhín Kelleher

Suspended: None

Fulham

Fulham will be without the duo of Tom Cairney and Marek Rodak for the clash against Liverpool. The rest of the squad is available for selection.

We'll keep fighting. 😤



That continues with #LIVFUL. 👔 — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) March 5, 2021

Injured: Tom Cairney, Marek Rodak

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Liverpool vs Fulham Predicted Lineups

Liverpool Probable XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Davies, Fabinho, Andy Robertson; Gini Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Fulham Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Antonee Robinson, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Ola Aina; Zambo Anguissa, Harrison Reed; Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ademola Lookman; Josh Maja

Liverpool vs Fulham Prediction

Liverpool are likely to struggle against Fulham, who have played with a lot of purpose and desire in recent weeks.

The Reds’ losing run at Anfield could end, but we see them only getting a draw.

Score prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Fulham