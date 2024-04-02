Liverpool vs Independiente del Valle Prediction and Betting Tips | April 4th 2024 

Liverpool welcome Independiente del Valle to Estadio Centenario for a Copa Libertadores group stage clash on Thursday.

The home side are coming off a 1-1 draw at home to River Plate in the Uruguayan Primera Division. They missed the opportunity to go ahead when Luciano Rodriguez missed a 61st-minute penalty while their visitors were reduced to 10 men five minutes later.

A thrilling end to the game saw Yonatan Irrazabal scoring an own goal for Liverpool before Joaquin Lavega's strike in injury time ensured that the spoils were shared.

Independiente del Valle, meanwhile, were held to a goalless draw away to Emelec in the Ecuadorian Liga Pro.

They will now turn their focus to the continental competition, where they have been drawn alongside Liverpool, Palmeiras and San Lorenzo in Group F of the Copa Libertadores.

Liverpool vs Independiente del Valle Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both sides were drawn in Group E of the Libertadores last season. Independiente claimed a 2-0 home win while Liverpool won 1-0 in front of their fans.

Liverpool's last eight games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Independiente have made a six-game unbeaten start to the league (three wins).

Liverpool are on a seven-game unbeaten streak in all competitions (four draws).

Five of Independiente's six games this term, including each of the last four have been level at halftime.

Five of Liverpool's last six games have produced less than eight corner kicks.

Liverpool vs Independiente del Valle Prediction

Liverpool started the season by winning the Uruguayan Super Cup. However, it has been downhill for the Montevideo outfit since then. They claimed a 2-1 win over Nacional in their opening game of the Uruguay Cup but have not won any of the following seven games.

Things have been markedly different for Independiente del Valle, who have made a six-game unbeaten start to the campaign. Both sides are familiar foes, having squared off in the group stage last season.

Draws have been a recurring theme for both sides, with Liverpool having drawn four of their last six while Independiente have shared the spoils in each of their last three. We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Independiente del Valle

Liverpool vs Independiente del Valle Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2- Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Under 8.5 corner kicks