Liverpool vs Independiente del Valle Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24th 2023

Liverpool and Independiente del Valle will battle for three points in the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday.

The home side are coming off a 2-0 defeat away to River Plate in the Uruguayan Primera Division. Second-half goals from Gonzalo Vieira and Ramiro Cristobal helped their side claim maximum points.

Independiente del Valle, meanwhile, triumphed over Deportivo Cuenca in the Ecuadorian Liga Pro. Agustin Garcia and Patrik Mercado scored in either half to inspire the win, while Raul Becerra scored a late consolation for the 10-man hosts.

Los Negriazules will turn their attention back to the continent, where their last game saw them claim a 2-1 away win over Corinthians. Liverpool shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw on home turf against Argentinos Juniors.

The draw left the Uruguayans rooted to the bottom of Group E. They have just one point to show for their efforts in three games. Independiente del Valle sit in second spot with six points to their name.

Liverpool vs Independiente del Valle Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The reverse fixture ended in a 2-0 victory for Independiente del Valle.

The win sparked off an ongoing seven-game winning run for Martín Anselmi's side, part of a nine-game unbeaten run.

Each of Liverpool's last four games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Independiente del Vale's last five games have produced three goals or more.

Three of Independiente's last four away games have seen the hosts reduced to 10 men.

Liverpool have not kept a clean sheet in five successive home games, conceding two goals or more on three occasions.

Independiente del Valle are defending Copa Sudamericana and Recopa Sudamericana champions.

Liverpool vs Independiente del Valle Prediction

Liverpool have not matched the levels shown by the other three members of the group and need a win here to keep their hopes of qualification alive.

Independiente, for their part, come into the game in a confident mood. They are currently on a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, winning the last seven on the bounce. Another win here would take them within touching distance of the knockout stage.

Both sides have been potent in attack and we are backing the two teams to find the back of the net, with the visitors claiming a narrow win.

Prediction: Liverpool 1-2 Independiente del Valle

Liverpool vs Independiente del Valle Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Independiente del Valle to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Independiente del Valle to score over 1.5 goals

