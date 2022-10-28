Liverpool vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th October 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Leeds United lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in an important clash at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool vs Leeds United Preview

Leeds United are currently in 18th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled so far this season. The Yorkshire outfit suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Fulham last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season. The Merseyside giants eased past Ajax by a 3-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Leeds United @LUFC 🎙 𝗝𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗼𝗹: “[Jürgen is] relentless in making his team better. Liverpool has been one of the best teams in the world over the last four or five years. We know the quality they have, we’re expecting their absolute best.” 🎙 𝗝𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗼𝗹: “[Jürgen is] relentless in making his team better. Liverpool has been one of the best teams in the world over the last four or five years. We know the quality they have, we’re expecting their absolute best.” https://t.co/H8YrcUQAcm

Liverpool vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have an impressive record against Leeds United and have won 62 out of the 121 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leeds United's 28 victories.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 10 matches against Leeds United in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-1 margin in 2001.

Liverpool have lost each of their last four away games against Liverpool in the Premier League and have conceded a total of 16 goals during this period.

Liverpool have already suffered three defeats in the Premier League this season - more than they had suffered in the entirety of their 2021-22 league campaign.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 29 Premier League matches at Anfield and have outscored their opponents by an impressive 79-16 goals during this period.

Leeds United are winless in their last eight matches in the Premier League - the longest active winless streak in the competition at the moment.

Liverpool vs Leeds United Prediction

Liverpool have shown flashes of their brilliance this season and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture. Mohamed Salah has an impressive record against Leeds United and will need to step up on Saturday.

Leeds United have struggled in the Premier League and have several issues to solve ahead of this match. Liverpool are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Leeds United

Liverpool vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes

