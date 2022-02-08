Liverpool vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips - 10th February 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another massive fixture this week as Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool take on a struggling Leicester City outfit at Anfield on Thursday.

Liverpool vs Leicester City Preview

Leicester City are in 10th place in the Premier League standings and have endured a shockingly poor season so far. The Foxes were stunned by local rivals Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup over the weekend and will need to put the 4-1 debacle behind them to stand a chance in this game.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and are nine points behind league-leaders Manchester City. The Merseyside giants are in impressive form and have an outside chance of challenging the reigning champions for their Premier League crown.

Liverpool vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good record against Leicester City and have won 52 out of 118 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leicester City's 41 victories.

Liverpool have lost their last two Premier League matches against Leicester City and have not suffered three consecutive defeats against the Foxes in over 58 years.

Leicester City have not completed a league double over Liverpool since 1999 and could potentially achieve the feat this week.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 14 matches in the Premier League and have won five consecutive league games at Anfield.

Leicester City have failed to make the most of the lead in their last two Premier League games and have dropped four points in two matches in the process.

Liverpool have lost four Premier League games against Leicester City during Jurgen Klopp's reign. Manchester City are the only other Premier League team that have been as successful against Klopp's Liverpool.

Liverpool vs Leicester City Prediction

Leicester City are in the middle of a difficult patch and have come under extensive fire for their unflattering performances this season. Brendan Rodgers' charges are struggling defensively and will have to be at their best against one of the most lethal teams in the Premier League.

Liverpool have suffered the occasional stutter in the Premier League but are virtually unstoppable on their day. The hosts have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Leicester City

Liverpool vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Liverpool

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Diogo Jota to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Liverpool to score first: YES

