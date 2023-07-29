Liverpool vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th July 2023

Club football is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Leicester City lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in an interesting clash at the Singapore National Stadium on Sunday.

Liverpool vs Leicester City Preview

Leicester City finished in 18th place in the Premier League standings and have been relegated to the EFL Championship. The Foxes edged Northampton Town to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Liverpool, on the other hand, secured a fifth-place finish in the league table and have improved after a mid-season slump last year. The Merseyside outfit played out a 4-4 draw against Greuther Furth last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Liverpool vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record against Leicester City and have won 55 out of the 121 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leicester City's 41 victories.

Leicester City have lost each of their last three matches against Liverpool in the Premier League and conceded a total of seven goals in these games.

Mohamed Salah was not at his best for Liverpool last season but still managed to become their most prolific goalscorer, bagging 19 goals and 12 assists in all competitions.

Liverpool have been prolific on their pre-season tour so far and have scored a total of eight goals in their two games, conceding six goals in these two matches.

After a winless run of five matches towards the end of the Premier League last season, Leicester City won their last game of the season against West Ham United by a 2-1 margin.

Liverpool vs Leicester City Prediction

Liverpool have shown flashes of brilliance over the week but have a few defensive issues to solve ahead of this match. The likes of Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah can be lethal on their day and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Leicester City have struggled over the past year and will need to make amends in the coming months. Liverpool are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Leicester City

Liverpool vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Leicester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Darwin Nunez to score - Yes