Liverpool vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2023

Liverpool will host Leicester City at Anfield on Wednesday in the third round of the 2023-24 EFL Cup campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a brilliant campaign so far and will look to carry that momentum into the domestic cup this week. They beat West Ham United 3-1 in their last game, taking the lead via a Mohamed Salah penalty in the first half before Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota got on the scoresheet in the second to wrap up the points.

Leicester City have also performed well in the league this season and have begun an early push for an immediate return to the English top flight. They beat Bristol City 1-0 in their last game, with Jamie Vardy scoring the sole goal of the game from the penalty spot midway through the second half.

The visitors beat Burton Albion and Tranmere Rovers in the first two rounds of the League Cup and will be looking to test their mettle against top-flight opposition this Wednesday.

Liverpool vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 121 competitive meetings between Liverpool and Leicester. The home side have won 55 of those games while the visitors have won 41 times. There have been 25 draws between the two sides.

The hosts have won their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture and have managed just one in their last 14.

Leicester have the best defensive record in the English second tier this season with a goal concession tally of five.

Liverpool have conceded five goals in the Premier League this season. Only league leaders Manchester City (3) have conceded fewer.

Liverpool vs Leicester City Prediction

Liverpool are on a brilliant six-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last 18 competitive outings. They have lost just once on home turf all year and will fancy their chances of a win this week.

Leicester are on a three-game winning streak and have won nine of their 10 games across all competitions this season. They have performed well on the road of late but could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition in this cup game.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Leicester City

Liverpool vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Liverpool to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)