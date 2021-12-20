Liverpool vs Leicester City prediction, preview, team news and more | League Cup 2021-22

Liverpool will face off against Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

Jurgen Klopp's men were held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Surprisingly, it was Spurs who took the lead through Harry Kane. Antonio Conte's men created plenty of opportunities on the counter in the first half but failed to extend their lead.

Liverpool then regained control of the game thanks to goals from Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota. Then an Alisson Becker blunder cost Liverpool dearly as Son Heung-Min slotted the ball into the net after the charging keeper made a mess of it.

Liverpool left-back Robertson was subsequently sent off for a reckless challenge and Klopp's men survived some scares towards the end and the match ended 2-2.

They will now look to get back to winning ways as they host Leicester City in midweek in the League Cup. The Merseysiders beat Preston North End 2-0 with pretty much their second team in the Round of 16 in October.

Leicester City have been hit hard by the latest Covid-19 outbreak. Recent reports claim that some of the players who were among the first to test positive for Covid-19 have returned to training. As things stand, the Foxes look like they will be capable of fulfilling their EFL Cup commitment this midweek.

Brendan Rodgers' men had their games against Tottenham Hotspur and Everton postponed due to their Covid crisis. They beat Newcastle United 4-0 in their latest game.

After the EFL Cup match in midweek, Liverpool and Leicester City will meet once again in the Premier League on December 28th.

Liverpool vs Leicester City Head-to-Head

In the last 10 meetings between the two sides, Liverpool have emerged victorious seven times. Leicester City have won twice and one match has ended as a draw. The last time the two sides locked horns was in February earlier this year and the Foxes won the game 3-1.

Liverpool form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Leicester City form guide: W-D-L-L-W

Liverpool vs Leicester City Team News

Liverpool

Thiago Alcantara was ruled out of the game against Spurs after registering a suspected Covid-19 positive test. Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho are also out. Divock Origi is a doubt. Jordan Henderson joins Harvey Elliott, Nat Phillips and Adrian in the nursing room.

Injuries: Jordan Henderson, Harvey Elliott, Nat Phillips, Adrian

Covid-19: Thiago Alcantara, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Curtis Jones

Doubtful: Divock Origi

Suspensions: None

Leicester City

Those players that tested positive ahead of Leicester City's postponed game against Spurs will miss this one and the Boxing Day game as well. Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, James Justin and Caglar Soyuncu are all injured.

The likes of Kelechi Iheanacho, Ademola Lookman, Ayoze Perez, Filip Benkovic and Jannik Vestergaard are all likely to be unavailable for this one.

Injuries: Wesley Fofana, Caglar Soyuncu, James Justin, Jonny Evans, Hamza Choudhury

Covid-19: Kelechi Iheanacho, Ademola Lookman, Ayoze Perez, Filip Benkovic, Jannik Vestergaard

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Liverpool vs Leicester City Predicted XI

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Caoimhin Kelleher; Konstantinos Tsimikas, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Neco Williams; Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, Tyler Morton, Naby Keita; Roberto Firmino, Kaide Gordon, Takumi Minamino

Leicester City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kasper Schmeichel, Marc Albrighton, Daniel Amartey, Ryan Bertrand, Luke Thomas, Youri Tielemans, Wilfried Ndidi, Harvey Barnes, James Maddison, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Patson Daka

Liverpool vs Leicester City Prediction

Liverpool are likely to rest their main stars here like they usually do in the League Cup. The Foxes will be without several of their starters and will find it hard to win at Anfield. It will be a tight contest but we're backing Liverpool to get the win here.

Prediction: Liverpool 1-0 Leicester City

