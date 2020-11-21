Liverpool vs Leicester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Injury-hit Liverpool host Leicester City at Anfield on Sunday night in the Premier League.

Leicester City are the current league leaders after eight games, but it is still very congested at the top of the Premier League. Liverpool are currently third, just two points off the Foxes.

Liverpool were in superb form before the international break, with a five-match winning run being halted by a creditable 1-1 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Leicester City have won six games in a row in all competitions since they were beaten 1-0 by Aston Villa in the first game after last month's international break. In their last game before the break, a Jamie Vardy penalty gave Leicester a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Liverpool vs Leicester City Head-to-Head

Liverpool have won 50 of the 116 previous games they have played against Leicester City, while losing 39 times. There have been 25 draws between Liverpool and Leicester City in the past.

Liverpool form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Leicester City form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Liverpool vs Leicester City Team News

Virgil van Dijk was joined on the long-term injury list by Joe Gomez, who tore his patellar tendon in England training last week.

Henderson will miss Sunday’s game against @LCFC, but we will assess the condition of Fabinho and Thiago ahead of the Anfield clash.#LFC | #LIVLEI — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 20, 2020

Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss this game with injury problems, while Mohamed Salah has tested positive for COVID-19.

Fabinho returned to full first-team training on Friday evening, and that put him firmly in contention to start against Leicester City. Liverpool have not had such luck yet with Thiago Alcantara, who is recovering from an ankle injury.

Injuries: Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Doubtful: Thiago Alcantara, Rhys Williams

Suspensions: None

Unavailable: Mohamed Salah

For Leicester City, Wilfred Ndidi and Ricardo Pereira have taken steps towards returning to action, but this game comes a tad too early for them. Timothy Castagne is back in training, in a boost for Brendan Rodgers, who has to deal with the absence of Caglar Soyuncu from his defence.

Injuries: Wilfred Ndidi, Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu, Daniel Amartey

Suspensions: None

Liverpool vs Leicester City Predicted Lineups

Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Neco Williams, Nat Phillips, Joel Matip, Andy Robertson; Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Naby Keita; Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Leicester City predicted XI (3-4-3): Kasper Schmeichel; Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Christian Fuchs; Timothy Castagne, Nampalys Mendy, Youri Tielemans, James Justin; James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Jamie Vardy

Liverpool vs Leicester City Prediction

Despite the injury concerns that Liverpool have in their ranks, they have enough quality in their squad to put out a side strong enough to win games in the Premier League.

We are predicting a narrow win for the Reds to keep their unbeaten Anfield record going.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City