Liverpool vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st January 2025

By Aditya Hosangadi
Modified Jan 21, 2025 04:34 GMT
Brentford FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League - Source: Getty
Liverpool take on Lille this week

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Lille take on Arne Slot's Liverpool side in an important encounter at Anfield on Tuesday. Both teams have been impressive so far this season and will want to win this game.

Liverpool vs Lille Preview

Liverpool are currently at the top of the UEFA Champions League standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Merseyside giants defeated Brentford by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Lille, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the Champions League table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The French side edged Nice to a narrow 2-1 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Liverpool vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Liverpool and Lille are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of the two matches played between the two teams in European competition.
  • The previous meeting between the two teams took place over two legs in the 2009-10 UEFA Europa League season and ended in an aggregate 3-1 victory for Liverpool, with the Merseysiders pulling off a convincing comeback at Anfield.
  • Lille have won only one of their last 10 matches against teams from England in the UEFA Champions League and have lost each of their last six such games.
  • Marseille and Lyon are the only two teams from France that have managed to secure a victory at Anfield against Liverpool in a European competition.
  • Liverpool have won their last 10 group games at home in the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool vs Lille Prediction

Liverpool have been exceptional under Arne Slot but were given a run for their money by Brentford over the weekend. Darwin Nunez saved the day for his side with a late brace and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.

Lille have shown flashes of brilliance this season and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance at Anfield. Liverpool are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Lille

Liverpool vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi
