Liverpool vs Manchester United: 3 key player battles to look out for | Premier League 2022-23

Liverpool host Manchester United in what could be termed the Premier League game of the weekend at Anfield on Sunday (March 5)

The Reds are beginning to get back to winning ways after a poor start to the Premier League season. Jurgen Kloop's men have registered 39 points from 24 games and sixth in the standings.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have enjoyed one of their best campaigns in recent years. Erik ten Hag's men have registered 49 points from 24 games and are third in the league table.

This clash between the two arch-rivals promises to be fierce. On that note, here's a look at three key player battles that could determine the outcome of the game:

#3 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) vs Fabinho (Liverpool)

Arguably one of the most creative players in the Premier League, Fernandes has been brilliant in midfield, and his attacking plays have been crucial for the Red Devils.

He has scored five goals and registered six assists in 23 league appearances this season. Monitoring his movements in attack is a difficult task, as his vision on the ball is remarkable.

Fabinho will have to be defensively alert if he intends to keep Fernandes under wraps. The Reds man's defensive nous and ability to control midfield has been quite outstanding in recent weeks. It remains to be seen if he can keep Fernandes quiet in this clash.

#2 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) vs Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

When you talk about Liverpool's standout players despite their inconsistency this season, one of the names that comes to mind is Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian has been brilliant in attack, and his exploits in the final third has been significant. His attacking brilliance has seen him score eight goals and register five assists in 23 league appearances this season.

Keeping Salah quiet in attack is a tough task, as he's very tricky and can use his pace to outrun defenders. Luke Shaw will have to avoid excessive overlapping if he intends to keep Salah at arm's length from the United goal.

However, Shaw has been defensively robust, and his defensive performances have been outstanding this season. Salah will have to be very sharp to get the better of Shaw.

#1 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) vs Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

The Englishman has been sensational in attack, and his finishing proficiency has been second to none in recent weeks. He has netted 14 goals and registered three assists in 24 league games this season.

Tracking his movements in the final third is tough, as he's very fast and tricky with the ball at his feet. Rashford will be United's primary target in attack, which implies that Alexander-Arnold will have his work cut out.

However, the Liverpool right-back is gradually regaining his mojo, but Alexander-Arnold and Co will have to be highly alert in defence if the Reds are to secure all three points.

