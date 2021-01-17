Liverpool vs Manchester United: 5 key player battles to watch out for | Premier League 2020-21 

Liverpool and Manchester United will clash in a top-of-the-table 2020-21 Premier League clash at Anfield, with a lot riding on the outcome of the game.

The Red Devils currently have a three-point advantage over the reigning champions and will look to increase their lead to six points while Liverpool need a win to avoid falling off the radar in an intriguing title race.

Manchester United have not registered a league win over Liverpool at Anfield since winning by a solitary goal in January 2016. Another win there could be a tall order for Manchester United, as the Merseyside outfit haven't lost at home in over three years.

With a lot riding on the outcome of this clash, there are several key player-battles to watch out for. On that note, we take a look at five such match-ups.

#1 Mo Salah (Liverpool) vs Alex Telles / Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

Mohamed Salah scored his first goal against Manchester United last year

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has rotated between a three-at-the-back system and a traditional four-man defence for most of the season. But he has shown a preference for a four-man defence in recent weeks, with Luke Shaw getting the nod at left-back.

However, the Manchester United manager might decide to switch things up, placing Shaw as part of a three-man defence while Alex Telles operates as a full-back.

Nevertheless, whichever man gets the nod, they would have their work cut out in trying to contain Mohamed Salah in the Liverpool flank. The Egypt international has been in fine form this season, scoring 13 goals in the league.

However, the Liverpool striker has blanked in his last three games and will be keen to get back among the goals against Manchester United.

Salah, who operates as an inverted winger on the right flank, has strength, pace and technique. That makes him one of the toughest players to defend against, so the Manchester United players will have to bring their A-game to the fore.

In terms of keeping a track on Salah, Luke Shaw is more suited to do a better job, as he is more defensive-minded than Alex Telles.

"Winning a football game and winning against United is enough itself, so it’s not necessary that there’s a special add-on."



The boss on #LIVMUN 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 16, 2021

The former Porto man is more inclined to go forward, which could leave Manchester United susceptible to a counter-attack that could be fully exploited by Mohamed Salah and Liverpool.

With Salah undoubtedly being Liverpool's most potent goal threat, keeping him in check would be essential if the Red Devils are to get anything from the game.

#2 Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool) vs Nemanja Matic (Manchester United)

Nemanja Matic will anchor the Manchester United midfield against Liverpool.

This game between Liverpool and Manchester United is likely to be won or lost in midfield, and this is where both Thiagi Alcantara and Nemanja Matic would come to the fore.

After returning to full fitness in recent weeks, Thiago Alcantara has shown the full range of his abilities and will be in line for a start against Manchester United.

The former Barcelona man is integral to Liverpool's game-plan, as his ball-distribution and pristine passing ability helps him bypass high defensive and midfield lines.

It could also be his first league start at Anfield, and if that is so, Thiago Alcantara would look to produce a statement performance. Nemanja Matic is most likely to be charged with keeping the Spain international in check and ensuring he does not get into full gear for 90 minutes.

Nevertheless, this midfield battle will be one to watch out for in the game and could decide the outcome of the game.