Liverpool vs Manchester United: Match preview, predictions, venue, and more | Premier League 2018-19 

Jyotirmoy Halder
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
56   //    15 Dec 2018, 06:29 IST

Liverpool vs Manchester United - Premier League
Liverpool vs Manchester United - Premier League

Premier League is getting into the busiest period of the season. The mega-match of the game week 17 is going to be very special as the Reds continues their rivalry against Manchester United. Manchester United are going to play against one of the toughest sides in the Premier League 2018/19 as Liverpool look to remain in the top spot.

Liverpool are way ahead of the Manchester United as some renowned pandits already make their stakes on the Klopp's side. The Reds have claimed the top spot with 42 points while the Red Devils have only gathered 26 points from their 16 Premier League matches. But one couldn't ignore the intensity of this match just after seeing the points table. It is not only the rivalry between two great clubs but also the match contains the spirits of two tactical masterminds. It is going to be the clash of titans when Jose Mourinho and company stands against Jurgen Klopp's red brigade.

Match details:

Venue: Anfield

Capacity: 54,074

Date: 16 December 2018

Time: 16:00 (GMT)

Officials:

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Assistants: Stephen Child, Lee Betts

Fourth official: Anthony Taylor

Team news

Liverpool

Liverpool and Klopp have to deal with a few injuries
Liverpool and Klopp have to deal with a few injuries

There are quite a few injury candidates in the Liverpool squad. Joel Matip could miss due to a long-term broken collarbone injury. Joe Gomez is definitely ruled out while Trent Alexander-Arnold is a doubt. However, Nathaniel Clyne is set to return following injury.

Manchester United

Mourinho is ready to face Liverpool
Mourinho is ready to face Liverpool

Jose Moutinho has defensive issues ahead of the Anfield trip. Chris Smalling, Matteo Darmian, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, and Luke Shaw are all doubtful for the clash. But while speaking to the media on Friday morning at the Aon Training Complex, the manager explained that the last few training sessions before Sunday’s Premier League clash could deliver more encouraging news on the injury front.

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool: Alisson; Robertson, Van Dijk, Lovren, Milner; Henderson, Kieta, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino.

Manchester United: De Gea; Young, Smalling, Jones, Luke Shaw; Matic, Fellaini, Herrera; Rashford, Lukaku, Lingard.

Last 5 matches in all competitions

Liverpool: L-W-W-W-W

Manchester United: W-D-D-W-L

Did you know?

The tremendous trio of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane have not yet scored or assist against the Red Devils though they have played a combined total of 855 minutes. 

Prediction

Liverpool 2-1 Manchester United

