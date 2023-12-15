Liverpool vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th December 2023

The Premier League features a clash between two of its biggest teams this weekend as Manchester United lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in a high-profile encounter at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Preview

Liverpool are currently at the top of the Premier League standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Merseyside outfit slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Red Devils suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Liverpool and have won 82 out of the 211 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Liverpool's 71 victories.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last seven matches at home against Manchester United in the Premier League and have scored a total of 11 goals in their last two such games.

Manchester United have failed to find the back of the net in their last four matches against Liverpool in the Premier League - their longest such run in the competition since 1974.

Liverpool have won all their seven matches at Anfield in the Premier League so far this season - their best start to a league season at home since the 2019-20 season.

Manchester United are winless in their last 13 away games in the Premier League.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Prediction

Liverpool have shown steady improvement since the start of the season and will be intent on making a push for the league title in the coming weeks. The likes of Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah can be lethal on their day and will need to step up to the plate in what is set to be a massive fixture.

Manchester United have struggled this season and will face an intimidating litmus test this weekend. Liverpool are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Manchester United

Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes