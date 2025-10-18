Liverpool vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th October 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Manchester United lock horns with Arne Slot's Liverpool side in a crucial encounter at Anfield on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Liverpool vs Manchester United Preview
Manchester United are currently in 10th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Red Devils eased past Sunderland by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Liverpool, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form over the past year. The Merseyside outfit slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.
Liverpool vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Manchester United have a good historical record against Liverpool and have won 83 out of the 216 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Liverpool's 72 victories.
- Liverpool have lost only one of their last 14 matches against Manchester United in the Premier League, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 margin in 2022.
- Manchester United are winless in their last nine matches away from home against Liverpool in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming by a 1-0 margin against 2016.
- Manchester United won away from home against the reigning champions Manchester City last season and have not achieved consecutive such victories in the Premier League since 1908.
- After a run of five consecutive victories in the Premier League, Liverpool have lost their last two games in the competition.
Liverpool vs Manchester United Prediction
Liverpool have been a formidable force over the past year but are in the midst of a slump at the moment. Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.
Manchester United have not been at their best this season but can pull off an upset on their day. Liverpool are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Manchester United
Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes