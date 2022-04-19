Liverpool vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips - 19th April 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with one of its biggest fixtures this week as Manchester United take on Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool juggernaut in an important encounter at Anfield on Tuesday.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Preview

Liverpool are currently in second place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive since the turn of the year. The Merseyside giants edged Manchester City to a 3-2 victory in the FA Cup over the weekend and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season. The Red Devils survived a scare against Norwich City in their previous game and will need to prove a point this week.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a historically impressive record against Liverpool and have won 81 out of 208 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Liverpool's 69 victories.

Liverpool eased past Manchester United in the reverse fixture and will be looking to complete a league double over their arch-rivals for the first time in eight years.

Manchester United are winless in their last five away games against Liverpool at Anfield and have found the back of the net on only one occasion during this run.

Liverpool scored five goals against Manchester United and have scored six or more goals against the Red Devils in a single season on only one occasion 13 years ago.

Since their Premier League defeat against Leicester City in December 2021, Liverpool have secured 32 points in 12 games - more than any other Premier League side during this period.

Manchester United have had their troubles on the road and have lost their last two away games in the Premier League.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Prediction

Liverpool have been exceptional under Jurgen Klopp so far and will look to give Manchester City a run for their money in the title race. The hosts have improved their squad this year and are in excellent form at the moment.

Manchester United were rescued by Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick over the weekend and cannot afford to ride their luck in this fixture. Liverpool have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United

Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score - Yes

