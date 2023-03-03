Liverpool vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th March 2023

Liverpool will renew hostilities with arch-rivals Manchester United as the two sides square off at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

Liverpool are navigating arguably their worst season in recent times but they seem to have found a semblance of form over their last two outings. The Merseysiders have managed to keep successive clean sheets in their last four Premier League games.

But it's worth noting that the last two of those came against Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers, two teams that are not renowned for their attacking prowess.

Despite their struggles, Klopp's side are sixth in the Premier League table, 10 points behind their Sunday opponents and bitter rivals Manchester United.

It's a game that could potentially have huge ramifications in the races for the Premier League title and a top-four berth. Anfield will be at its vociferous best on Sunday as Liverpool continue to be a formidable force at home. They've lost just one of their last 35 home league games.

Meanwhile, Manchester United produced a brilliant comeback win over West Ham United in the FA Cup in their latest outing. The Hammers went 1-0 up thanks to a brilliant strike from Said Benrahma in the 54th minute.

But Erik ten Hag decided to bring on Casemiro and Marcus Rashford to revitalize his side and their introductions changed the complexion of the game.

Nayef Aguerd's own goal in the 77th minute restored parity and triggered a Manchester United comeback. United's golden boy Alejandro Garnacho produced a brilliant curling effort to leave Alphonse Areola stranded and give his side the lead in the 90th minute.

Fred also got on the scoresheet in the dying embers of the game to put the result beyond any doubt. Manchester United are currently on a 11-game unbeaten streak with their latest defeat coming against Arsenal on 22 January.

Liverpool will look to avenge their 2-1 loss at Old Trafford in the early part of the season but will have their work cut against Ten Hag and Co. on Sunday.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have not lost in their last six home league games against Manchester United, winning three and drawing three since their defeat in January 2016.

Manchester United have achieved eight Premier League doubles against Liverpool, which is the highest number of doubles they have against any other team.

Manchester United have scored just a single goal in their last seven away matches against Liverpool in all competitions. They have failed to score in their last three visits.

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have lost just four of their 17 meetings with Manchester United in all competiions. They've won six and drawn seven.

After failing to win their first four Premier League games of 2023, Liverpool have picked up three wins in their last four.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United's record at Anfield in recent times has been poor. But they're a different beast now under Ten Hag and have quickly become one of the best teams in the Premier League.

Their last three results have been season-defining, to say the least. A win against Barcelona, the Carabao Cup triumph and their comeback win over West Ham United will have massively boosted their confidence.

Liverpool are likely to suffer a defeat at Anfield despite their commendable record at home.

Prediction: Liverpool 1-2 Manchester United

Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

