Liverpool vs Midtjylland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Liverpool host Midtjylland in the UEFA Champions League Group D at Anfield on Tuesday night. The Reds won their first group game at Amsterdam, when they beat Ajax 1-0 thanks to a Nicolas Tagliafico own-goal.

Midtjylland, on their return to Europe's premier club competition, were on the wrong end of a 4-0 result, as they were put to the sword at home, by a rampant Atalanta.

"It is a massive three points for us." 🙌



Post-match reaction with tonight's match-winner, @DiogoJota18... — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 24, 2020

Liverpool have recovered well from the shock of last Saturday's Merseyside Derby, with two hard-fought wins in three days. Now, with important players back from injury, Jurgen Klopp will hope that his side can hit their stride, and build up a head of steam, as the fixtures come at them thick and fast.

On their part, Midtjylland had a sensational victory themselves on Saturday, against Brondby. They came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2, after scoring three times in the last 30 minutes.

Liverpool vs Midtjylland Head-to-Head

Liverpool and Midtjylland have never faced each other in a competitive match before.

Liverpool form guide: W-W-D-L-L

Advertisement

Midtjylland form guide: W-L-D-W-W

Liverpool vs Midtjylland Team News

Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all certainties to miss out on this game.

The Reds will continue to monitor the progress of Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip, who were both said to be close to returning to full training. Jurgen Klopp had said on Friday that with both Thiago and Matip, their chances would be assessed on a day-to-day basis, but the Reds could err on the side of caution with both players.

Injuries: Virgil Van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Doubtful: Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip

Suspensions: None

For Midtjylland, Defenders Kristian Dirks Riis and right-back Oliver Olsen both are long-term absentees, with injuries.

Injured: Kristian Dirks Riis and Oliver Olsen

Suspended: None

Liverpool vs Midtjylland Predicted Lineups

Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Fabinho, Andy Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Wijnaldum, James Milner; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Midtjylland predicted XI (4-3-3): Jesper Hansen; Joel Andersson, Erik Sviatchenko, Alexander Scholz, Paulinho; Jens-Lys Cajuste, Frank Onyeka, Evander; Awer Mabil, Sory Kaba, Pione Sisto

Liverpool vs Midtjylland Prediction

Having Alisson back from injury is a massive boost for Liverpool ahead of this game, and for the remainder of the season. They have also shown in their last two games that they are well capable of grafting out results, even without van Dijk at the back.

If Thiago is fit as well, that adds another dimension to Liverpool's midfield for this game. Midtjylland are, with all due respect, the weakest team in the group. So Liverpool should beat them comfortably.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Midtjylland