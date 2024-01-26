Liverpool vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28th 2024

Fresh off the back of reaching the EFL Cup final, Liverpool play host to Norwich City in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

The Canaries journey to Anfield on a run of seven consecutive defeats against the home side and will be looking to end this poor record.

Having picked up a 2-1 first-leg victory on January 10, Liverpool held firm to secure a 1-1 draw against Fulham in Wednesday's second leg to book their spot in the final of the EFL Cup.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have now gone nine consecutive games without defeat across all competitions, claiming six wins and three draws since a 2-1 loss against Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League on December 14.

Liverpool, who are currently first in the Premier League table, now turn their attention to the FA Cup, where they kicked off their quest for a ninth title with a 2-0 victory over Arsenal on January 7.

Norwich City, on the other hand, were sent crashing back to earth in midweek as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Leeds United in the EFL Championship.

Prior to that, David Wagner’s men were on a five-match unbeaten run, including three wins in their previous three outings across all competitions.

Norwich will look to find their feet in the FA Cup, where they picked up a 4-2 victory against Bristol Rovers over two legs in the first round.

Liverpool vs Norwich City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, having picked up 41 wins from the last 70 meetings between the sides.

Norwich City have picked up 14 wins since their first encounter in February 1909, while the spoils have been shared on 15 occasions.

Liverpool are on a seven-game winning streak against the Canaries and are unbeaten in their last 18 encounters, claiming 16 wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss in April 1994.

Norwich have lost just one of their last six matches across all competitions while claiming three wins and two draws since the turn of the year.

Liverpool vs Norwich City Prediction

Liverpool have enjoyed a superb campaign so far as they lead the pack in the Premier League and have booked their spot in the EFL Cup final.

Klopp’s men are currently firing on all cylinders and we fancy them to pick up a comfortable victory and extend their impressive home form.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Norwich City

Liverpool vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in seven of their last eight clashes)