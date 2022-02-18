Liverpool vs Norwich prediction and betting tips | 19th February 2022

Liverpool will host Norwich City at Anfield in a matchday 26 Premier League fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-0 away victory over Inter Milan in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 tie on Wednesday.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino scored second-half goals to guide Jurgen Klopp's side to the morale-boosting victory.

Norwich City suffered a 4-0 bashing at the hands of Manchester City on home turf. Raheem Sterling's hat-trick inspired the Cityzens to the win.

Liverpool FC @LFC



Becoming the youngest ever player to start a match in the 𝟏𝟖 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬. 𝟑𝟏𝟖 𝐝𝐚𝐲𝐬.Becoming the youngest ever player to start a match in the #UCL for the Reds 𝟏𝟖 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬. 𝟑𝟏𝟖 𝐝𝐚𝐲𝐬. 💎Becoming the youngest ever player to start a match in the #UCL for the Reds 👏 https://t.co/VgRPC8o4p7

The defeat left the Canaries floundering in the relegation zone. They currently sit in 18th spot in the table and are four points away from safety.

Fabinho's first-half strike helped Liverpool to a hard-fought 1-0 away victory over Burnley last Sunday, which saw them consolidate their hold on second spot.

Liverpool vs Norwich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 68 occasions in the past and Liverpool have been vastly superior with 39 wins to their name. Burnley were victorious on 14 occasions, while 15 matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in the third round of the 2021-22 EFL Cup when Liverpool secured progress with a 3-0 away victory.

The Reds are currently on a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning the last seven consecutively. They have also won their last six home league matches on the bounce, conceding just one goal in the process.

Norwich City have won just one of their 12 Premier League games at Anfield, losing eight and conceding four or more goals in three of their last four trips to the red half of Merseyside.

The Canaries are the lowest scorers in the league this season, although three of their 14 league goals this season came on their last away trip to Watford.

Liverpool vs Norwich Prediction

Liverpool are still within touching distance of Manchester City at the summit of the Premier League table. In light of this, the Reds cannot afford to drop too many points and are heavy favorites to triumph against a struggling Norwich City.

Time is running out for the visitors to retain their top-flight status and a trip to Anfield is the last thing they need in their quest for survival.

Liverpool seem to have hit top gear at the right time and it looks highly unlikely that the outcome of this match will be anything other than a comfortable victory for the hosts.

Prediction: Liverpool 4-0 Norwich City

Liverpool vs Norwich Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Liverpool to win (The Reds are on a seven-game winning run and it looks unlikely to end against a struggling Norwich City).

Tip 2 - Liverpool to be winning at halftime (The home side have led at the break in five of their last six home league games).

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of the last 11 matches between the two sides have seen three or more goals scored).

Tip 4 - Both teams to score: NO (Norwich City are the lowest-scoring side in the league this term and are unlikely to trouble the Liverpool defense).

Tip 5 - Over 8.5 corner kicks (both sides have averaged over 10 corner kicks in their league matches this term).

Edited by Peter P