Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd April 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Nottingham Forest lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in an important clash at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Nottingham Forest are currently in 18th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past month. The Merseyside giants thrashed Leeds United by a 6-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record against Nottingham Forest and have won 57 out of the 117 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nottingham Forest's 31 victories.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 23 league games at home against Nottingham Forest, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-0 margin in 1969.

Nottingham Forest won the reverse fixture by a 1-0 margin and have not completed a league double over Liverpool since their 1962-63 campaign.

Newcastle United and Blackpool are currently the only two newly promoted teams to the Premier League to have completed a league double over Liverpool in their first top-flight campaign after promotion.

Liverpool have lost only one of their last 27 home games in the Premier League, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 margin against Leeds United in October last year.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Liverpool have been in impressive form over the past week and were virtually unstoppable against Leeds United. Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez have managed to hit their stride this year and will look to add to their goal tallies in this fixture.

Nottingham Forest have struggled over the past month and are in desperate need of a turnaround. Liverpool are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 4-1 Nottingham Forest

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes