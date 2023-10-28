Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th October 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Nottingham Forest lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in an important clash at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Nottingham Forest are currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side was held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Luton Town last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Merseyside giants thrashed Toulouse by a comprehensive 5-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record against Nottingham Forest and have won 58 out of the 118 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nottingham Forest's 31 victories.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 24 matches at home against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-0 margin in 1969.

The away side has failed to win a single game out of the last 12 meetings between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest - only Aston Villa and Queens Park Rangers have a longer run in this regard.

Liverpool have lost only one of their last 46 matches at Anfield in the Premier League, with their only defeat during this period coming on this exact day against Leeds United last year.

After a run of 44 matches without a single draw in the Premier League, Nottingham Forest have played out draws in each of their last three league games.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Liverpool have come into their own under Jurgen Klopp this season and have been in excellent form so far. The likes of Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah can be lethal on their day and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Nottingham Forest have not been at their best this season and will need to work hard to stay away from the relegation zone. Liverpool are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Nottingham Forest

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes