Liverpool vs Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Porto will be looking to secure an unlikely win against Liverpool at Anfield as things get intense in Group B over the remaining knockout stage berth.

Liverpool have already qualified for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League. Group B was viewed as the 'group of death' but Jurgen Klopp's men have won all four of their matches so far, including an impressive double over Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool have been in good form. Save for a 3-2 loss at the hands of West Ham United in their last fixture before the international break, the Merseysiders haven't lost a single game all season across all competitions.

They can afford to rest a few players here as they are set to finish at the top of Group B regardless of whatever happens in the last two rounds of the group stage.

Meanwhile, Porto have been in pretty good form going into the game against Liverpool. They have scored 13 goals and shipped in just three in their last four matches across all competitions. Sergio Conceicao's men are second in Group B with five points from four matches. Atletico Madrid have four from four.

Winning at Anfield on a European night is a difficult task. But if Porto can conjure up a good performance and eke out a positive result, their fate will still very much be in their own hands after tonight. Porto will face Atletico Madrid in their final group stage game on the 7th of Decemeber.

Liverpool vs Porto Head-to-Head

Liverpool and Porto have clashed nine times till date. Porto have never won a game against their Wednesday opponents. Liverpool have won six while three matches have ended as draws.

The last time the two sides met was in the first round of Champions League group stage matches and Liverpool thumped Porto 5-1.

Liverpool form guide: W-D-W-L-W

Porto form guide: L-W-D-W-W

Liverpool vs Porto Team News

Liverpool

Liverpool have a few injury problems heading into the game against Porto. James Milner is likely to sit this one out with a hamstring injury. Andy Robertson wasn't fit to play against Arsenal but could return for the game against Porto. Naby Keita is also nearing a return, but Wednesday might come too early for him.

Diogo Jota picked up a knock in the game against Arsenal and is a doubt for this one. Divock Origi wasn't cleared to play against the Gunners either due to illness. Harvey Elliott is a long-term absentee. Roberto Firmino and Joe Gomez are also sidelined for a while. Curtis Jones has an eye injury and is out for a while.

Injuries: Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez, Harvey Elliott

Doubtful: James Milner, Andy Robertson, Naby Keita, Divock Origi

Suspensions: None

Porto

Porto have no real injury issues heading into this game against Liverpool.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Liverpool vs Porto Predicted Lineups

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson; Takumi Minanimo, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah

Porto Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa (GK); Zaid Sanusi, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Joao Mario; Mateus Uribe, Sergio Oliveira; Otavio, Luis Diaz, Jesus Corona; Mehdi Taremi

Liverpool vs Porto Prediction

Liverpool might just give a couple of their main players a day off here. But they still have enough quality to secure a win here. It is always difficult to beat Liverpool at Anfield.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Porto

Edited by Shambhu Ajith