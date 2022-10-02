Liverpool vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th October 2022

Liverpool are set to play Rangers at Anfield on Tuesday in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool come into this game on the back of a 3-3 draw against Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton & Hove Albion in the English Premier League. A hat-trick from Belgian attacker Leandro Trossard for Brighton was canceled out by a brace from Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino and an own goal from centre-back Adam Webster for Liverpool.

Rangers, on the other hand, beat 10-man Hearts 4-0 in the Scottish Premiership. A brace from Croatian striker Antonio Colak and goals from Colombian Alfredo Morelos and winger Ryan Kent sealed the win for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers.

Liverpool vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have faced Rangers once before and the English side won that fixture.

Brazilian attacker Roberto Firmino has started the season well for Liverpool. The 31-year-old has registered eight goal contributions in the league so far.

Star forward Mohamed Salah has endured a quiet season for Liverpool this time around. The Egypt international has made five goal contributions in the league.

Croatia international Antonio Colak has been excellent for Rangers. The 29-year-old has scored eight league goals.

Right-back James Tavernier has made six goal contributions in the league so far for Rangers.

Liverpool vs Rangers Prediction

Liverpool have been poor this season by their lofty standards. Jurgen Klopp's men have looked off the pace in multiple games, and are currently 9th in the league. The likes of Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have not been at their very best so far.

They are second in their Champions League group, three points behind leaders Napoli. They did not enjoy the best of games against the Serie A giants, and registering a positive result against Rangers will be extremely important for the English side.

Rangers, on the other hand, are second in the Scottish Premiership, two points behind leaders Celtic. They are bottom of the group in the Champions League, and have lost both their group games so far.

Antonio Colak has enjoyed a good domestic campaign, while the likes of James Tavernier and Ryan Kent have done well as well. However, Rangers will be keen to enjoy a good European campaign, with three points separating them from Liverpool and Ajax in their group.

Liverpool will be the favorites to win.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Rangers

Liverpool vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes

