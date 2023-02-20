Liverpool vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st February 2023

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Liverpool lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important clash at Anfield on Tuesday.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Preview

Liverpool are currently in eighth place in the Premier League standings and have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their season. The Merseyside outfit defeated Newcastle United by a 2-0 margin over the weekend and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are in second place in the La Liga table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. Los Blancos secured a comfortable 2-0 victory against Osasuna in their previous game and will be intent on taking it up a notch this week.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an impressive record against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League and have won five of the nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Liverpool's three victories.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last three away games against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League and have kept clean sheets in their last two such matches.

Liverpool are winless in their last six matches against Real Madrid - their longest such run against a single opponent in European competitions.

Real Madrid have won only one of their last seven away games against English teams in the UEFA Champions League, with their previous such victory coming against Chelsea in April 2022.

Liverpool are on a five-game winning streak in the UEFA Champions League - their second-longest streak in the competition under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Prediction

Liverpool have shown definitive signs of improvement over the past month and will be intent on moving in the right direction. Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo can be lethal on their day and will look to prove their mettle this weekend.

Real Madrid can pack a punch on their day but have issues to address ahead of this match. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes