Liverpool vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips - 28th May 2022

The UEFA Champions League final features two of the biggest names in European football this weekend as Real Madrid take on Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side at the Stade de France on Saturday.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Preview

Real Madrid were exceptional on the domestic front and won the La Liga title by an impressive 13-point margin. Los Blancos have been held to consecutive draws in their last two league matches and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture.

Liverpool, on the other hand, narrowly missed out on the Premier League title this season and will want to make amends this weekend. The Merseyside outfit eased past Wolverhampton Wanderers by a 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a slight edge over Liverpool and have won four of the eight matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Liverpool's three victories.

Liverpool are winless in their last five matches against Liverpool on the European stage, with their previous victory coming in 2009.

Liverpool and Real Madrid are meeting for the third time in the history of the UEFA Champions League and the European Cup - the most played by a set of two teams.

Liverpool are looking to win the seventh UEFA Champions League title in their history - a victory would bring them level with AC Milan and behind only Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy in the last seven times they have appeared in the final, with their previous defeat coming at the hands of Liverpool in 1981.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has faced Real Madrid on a total of nine occasions in the UEFA Champions League and has won only three of these matches.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Prediction

Liverpool have been impressive since the turn of the year but will be up against one of the Champions League's best teams this weekend. Jurgen Klopp lost out on the Premier League title by a mere point and will need to get the best out of his team this weekend.

Real Madrid have pulled off several comebacks over the past year and are a seasoned force in the competition. Liverpool have been the better team in recent weeks, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Real Madrid

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes

