Liverpool vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Liverpool will try to overturn a two-goal deficit when they host Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie.

Real Madrid produced a dominant display against Liverpool in the first leg and capped off a glorious week with a 2-1 win over bitter rivals Barcelona in El Clasico. Los Blancos have been in great form and are favourites to make it to the semi-finals over Liverpool, whose season is starting to get increasingly forgettable.

Real Madrid's midfielders were on top of their game last week and they ran the show with great authority. Their frontline has also joined the party in recent weeks and Vinicius Jr. bagged a brace while Marco Asensio got on the scoresheet as well.

Liverpool pulled off a comeback win over Aston Villa but it was much too insipid a display at times for it to have done much towards sparking a monumental comeback against an in-form Real Madrid in the second leg. They have also been poor at home of late and their win against Villa was their first at Anfield since December 16.

An incredible angle of a 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐍𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆 goal 😱



Look through the eyes of @TrentAA for today's winner 😍

They have a mountain to climb but Jurgen Klopp and co. will be looking at their lone away goal as a lifeline as they prepare to host Real Madrid this week.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

Liverpool and Real Madrid have squared off seven times till date. Real Madrid have won four matches while Liverpool have won three. The last time these two sides met was last week when Real Madrid won the match 3-1.

Liverpool form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Real Madrid form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Team News

Liverpool

Liverpool continue to be without their main centre-backs Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip. Jordan Henderson will also miss out through injury. Liverpool's second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is a doubt after suffering an abdominal injury a few weeks ago.

Curtis Jones and Divock Origi are both doubts as well.

Injuries: Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson

Doubtful: Caoimhin Kelleher, Curtis Jones, Divock Origi

Suspension: None

Real Madrid

It has been reported that Eden Hazard is likely to miss out once again as he continues to recover from a muscle injury. Dani Carvajal will be assessed before the game but is likely to not be available.

Lucas Vazquez was forced off the pitch after spraining his anterior cruciate ligament in El Clasico. Their main men at the back - Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane - are both sidelined.

Injuries: Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Lucas Vazquez

Doubtful: Dani Carvajal, Eden Hazard

Suspension: None

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Predicted Lineups

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Andrew Robertson, Ozan Kabak, Nathaniel Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcantara; Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah

That Kroos pass for Vinicius Jr 🤤



The Liverpool defence had no answers 🤯

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Nacho, Raphael Varane, Alvaro Odriozola; Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos; Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid are playing the best football we have seen from them in a long time. Liverpool are nowhere near their best and are unlikely to pull a rabbit out of their hat on Wednesday.

Prediction: Liverpool 1-2 Real Madrid