Liverpool vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Final 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League final features two of Europe's most successful teams as Liverpool lock horns with Real Madrid on Saturday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and have a point to prove this weekend.

Liverpool are in impressive form at the moment and will be intent on a European trophy this season after missing out on the Premier League title. The English giants were given a scare by Villarreal in the semi-finals and will need to present a more assured front in this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have dominated La Liga this season and could potentially win their 14th Champions League title on Saturday. Los Blancos have pulled off a number of impeccable comebacks in the competition this year and will be confident ahead of this match.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

Real Madrid have a slight edge over Liverpool and have won four of the eight matches played between the two teams. Liverpool have managed three victories against Real Madrid and will need to level the scales on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will want to be more clinical this weekend.

Liverpool form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Real Madrid form guide: D-D-W-L-W

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Team News

Liverpool

Divock Origi is currently recuperating from an injury and will not be able to feature in this match. Joe Gomez is yet to complete his recovery and might not play a part this weekend.

Injured: Divock Origi

Doubtful: Joe Gomez

Suspended: None

Real Madrid

David Alaba and Gareth Bale are carrying knocks at the moment and are unlikely to face Liverpool this week. Miguel Gutierrez is injured and will be sidelined for the final this weekend.

Injured: Miguel Gutierrez

Doubtful: David Alaba, Gareth Bale

Suspended: None

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Predicted XI

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara; Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Nacho, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Federico Valverde, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Prediction

Liverpool will be intent on avenging their defeat against Real Madrid in 2018 and have a point to prove this weekend. The likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane can be lethal on their day and will look to step up in this fixture.

Real Madrid come into their own in the UEFA Champions League and could potentially build on their success in the competition. Liverpool are the better team on paper, however, and could pull off a victory on Saturday.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Real Madrid

