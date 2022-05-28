Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | UEFA Champions League Final 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League culminates in an exciting final this weekend as Real Madrid lock horns with Liverpool at the Stade de France on Saturday. Both teams have stepped up to the plate on the European front this season and will need to put their best forward this season.

Real Madrid have scythed through their opponents in La Liga this season and have managed to win another league title. Los Blancos have also pulled off several comebacks in the UEFA Champions League this season and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Liverpool, on the other hand, lost out on the Premier League title by the narrowest of margins and have a massive task ahead of them this week. The Merseyside outfit have struggled against Real Madrid in the recent past and will need to make amends in this match.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Team News

Liverpool have a point to prove

Liverpool

Joe Gomez is yet to complete his recovery and might not play a part this weekend. Divock Origi is currently recuperating from an injury and will not be able to feature in this match.

Luis Diaz has been impressive for Liverpool and could partner with Salah and Mane in the final third. Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho have completed their recoveries and will be available for selection.

Injured: Divock Origi

Doubtful: Joe Gomez

Suspended: None

Real Madrid need to win this game

Real Madrid

David Alaba and Gareth Bale are carrying knocks at the moment and are unlikely to face Liverpool this week. Miguel Gutierrez is injured and will be sidelined for the final this weekend.

Karim Benzema has been exceptional for Real Madrid and will lead the line alongside Vinicius Junior. Casemiro, Luka Modric, and Toni Kroos are seasoned veterans and will look to bring their experience to the fore against Liverpool.

Injured: Miguel Gutierrez

Doubtful: David Alaba, Gareth Bale

Suspended: None

At what time does the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid kick off?

India: 29th May 2022, at 12:30 AM

USA: 28th May 2022, at 2:45 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 1:45 PM (Central Standard Time), 11:45 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 28th May 2022, at 7:45 PM

Where and how to watch Liverpool and Real Madrid on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

USA: CBS, Univision Now, TUDNxtra, TUDN USA, SiriusXM FC, ViX

UK: BT Sport 1

How to watch live streaming of Liverpool and Real Madrid?

India: SonyLIV

USA: TUDN, Paramount+

UK: BT Sport

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi