Liverpool vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th April 2024

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool lock horns with a struggling Sheffield United side in an important encounter at Anfield on Thursday.

Liverpool vs Sheffield United Preview

Sheffield United are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League standings and have struggled so far this season. The away side played out a 3-3 draw against Fulham last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Merseyside giants edged Brighton & Hove Albion to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Liverpool vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record against Sheffield United and have won 65 out of the 141 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sheffield United's 45 victories.

Liverpool have won each of their last six matches against Sheffield United in the Premier League and have scored a total of 13 goals in these games.

Sheffield United have lost 10 of their last 12 matches away from home against Liverpool in the Premier League, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 scoreline in 1994.

Liverpool have lost only one of their last 39 matches at home against newly-promoted teams in the Premier League, with their only such defeat during this period by a 1-0 scoreline against Fulham in 2021.

Sheffield United have picked up four points from their last three away games in the Premier League.

Liverpool vs Sheffield United Prediction

Liverpool have been in excellent form so far this season and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. The likes of Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Sheffield United have struggled this season but have managed to hold their own in recent weeks. Liverpool are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 5-1 Sheffield United

Liverpool vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes