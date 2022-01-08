Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

After seeing their EFL Cup semi-final clash against Arsenal postponed due to multiple COVID-19 cases, Liverpool return to action on Sunday when they play host to Shrewsbury Town at Anfield in the FA Cup.

The Reds last lifted the cup title back in 2006 when they saw off West Ham United on penalties and will be aiming to kick off their campaign on a strong note.

Liverpool failed to return to winning ways in the Premier League as they bottled a two-goal lead to settle for a 2-2 draw against a resilient Chelsea side last time out.

This followed a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Leicester City which saw their 10-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Liverpool, who are currently third in the Premier League table, have now turned their attention to the FA Cup where they will be looking to open their campaign on a positive note.

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury Town maintained their impressive run of results as they claimed a hard-earned 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in League One.

Steve Cotterill’s men are now unbeaten in each of their last four games, claiming three wins and one draw.

While Shrewsbury Town will look to keep the ball rolling, they face the stern test of taking on a Liverpool side who are unbeaten in each of their previous three meetings.

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town Head-To-Head

This will be just the fourth-ever meeting between the sides. Liverpool have picked up two wins from their previous three encounters, while the spoils have been shared on one occasion.

Liverpool Form Guide: W-D-W-L-D

Shrewsbury Town Form Guide: L-W-W-D-W

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town Team News

Liverpool

Nathaniel Phillips, Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliot and Adrian are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Sunday’s game. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are all on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Injured: Nathaniel Phillips, Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliot, Adrian,

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Naby Keita

Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town Predicted XI

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson; Curtis Jones, James Milner, Fabinho; Kaide Gordon, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi

Shrewsbury Town Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marko Maroši; Matthew Pennington, Ethan Ebanks-Landell, George Nurse; Elliott Bennett, Josh Vela, David Davis, Luke Leahy; Nathaniel Ogbeta; Ryan Bowman, Daniel Udoh

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town Prediction

While Shrewsbury Town head into the game in fine form, they face the daunting task of going up against a rampant Liverpool side who boast a significantly superior crop of players.

We predict the Reds will come out victorious unscathed.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Shrewsbury Town

Edited by Peter P