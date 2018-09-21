Liverpool vs Southampton: Match Preview, Team News, Probable Line-ups

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 446 // 21 Sep 2018, 19:34 IST

Liverpool will be looking to continue their fine run of form when they host Southampton

After an incredible start to the Premier League season that has seen Liverpool winning all 5 of their opening fixtures quite comprehensively and sitting on the second spot due to a much higher goal difference than Chelsea, the Merseyside welcome the Saints to Anfield hoping to make it 6 out 6, equaling their best ever start to an English campaign.

After a poor start to the season that saw the Saints losing 2 of their opening 3 matches, they have started to find their form, winning 2 of their next 3.

Liverpool vs Southampton: Kick-off information

Kick-off : 15:00 PM (local time), 19:30 PM (IST)

Date: 22nd September 2018, Saturday

Live Telecast: Star Sports Select (India)

Venue: Anfield

Liverpool vs Southampton: Team News

With a crucial match against Napoli in the Champions League coming, Jurgen Klopp might be tempted to rotate his squad with Fabinho, Shaqiri and Sturridge all likely to start against the Saints.

Xherdan Shaqiri looks very likely to make his first start of the season for Liverpool tomorrow

Mark Hughes will be without on-loan Liverpool striker Danny Ings while Manolo Gabbiadini looks a doubt with a slight problem.

Liverpool vs Southampton: Probable Line-up

Liverpool: Alisson Becker, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri, Daniel Sturridge, Mo Salah

Southampton: Alex McCarthy, Cedric, Jannik Vestergaard, Wesley Hoedt, Ryan Bertrand, Elyounounssi, Mario Lemina, Hojberg, Nathan Redmond, Shane Long, Charlie Austin

Liverpool vs Southampton: Form Guide

The last 5 matches:

Liverpool: W-W-W-W-W

Southampton: D-W-W-L-L

Liverpool vs Southampton: Head to Head

Liverpool wins: 53

Southampton wins: 30

Draws: 25

Liverpool vs Southampton: Prediction

Liverpool are expected to continue with their impressive start to the season with another comprehensive win. A tricky tie against Napoli coming up might tempt Klopp into resting some of his star players which might give Southampton a chance to at least get a point from this fixture, but I don't see anything but a Liverpool victory.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Southampton