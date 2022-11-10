Liverpool vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th November 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Southampton lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in an important clash at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool vs Southampton Preview

Southampton are currently in 18th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to impose themselves so far this season. The Saints edged Sheffield Wednesday to a penalty shoot-out victory in the Carabao Cup this week and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been plagued by inconsistency this season. The Merseyside giants edged Tottenham Hotspur to a 2-1 victory in their previous league game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Liverpool vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good record against Southampton and have won 60 out of the 116 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Southampton's 31 victories.

Liverpool have won nine of their last 10 matches against Southampton in the Premier League and have scored at least twice in each of their victories.

Southampton are winless in their last eight Premier League away games against Liverpool, with their previous victory at Anfield in the league coming in 2013.

Liverpool's defeat against Leeds United at Anfield last month marked the end of an unbeaten run of 29 home games in the Premier League.

Liverpool have lost their last three matches against teams in the relegation zone and have lost against Manchester United, Nottingham Forest, and Leeds United this season.

Liverpool vs Southampton Prediction

Liverpool have been fairly impressive this month and will be intent on making the most of their resurgence. Mohamed Salah has found his shooting boots in recent weeks and will look to add to his goalscoring tally this weekend.

Southampton have been in poor form this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Liverpool are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Southampton

Liverpool vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes

