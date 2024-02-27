Liverpool vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | February 28, 2024

Fresh off winning the EFL Cup, Liverpool host Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday (February 28).

Virgil Van Dijk grabbed the headlines at Wembley with an extra-time winner to hand an injury-hit Liverpool side a 1-0 victory over Chelsea, their tenth EFL Cup title.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have won four games on the spin, including three in the Premier League, where they sit atop the standings with a one-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

Liverpool turn their attention to the FA Cup, where they kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Arsenal on January 7 before thrashing Norwich City 5-2 in the second round.

Southampton, meanwhile, failed to arrest their slump in form, as they suffered a 2-1 loss to Millwall at the St. Mary’s Stadium on Saturday.

The Saints have lost three of their last four league games, a run that has threatened to derail their quest for an automatic promotion from the Championship.

Southampton, who are fourth in the Championship, will look to find their feet in the FA Cup, where they have seen off Walsall and Watford in the first two rounds, scoring eight goals and conceding once.

Liverpool vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 118 meetings, Liverpool lead 61-31.

Liverpool are unbeaten in five games against the Saints, winning four, since a 1-0 defeat in January 2021.

Southampton have lost one of their last 14 away games across competitions, winning seven, since October.

Liverpool have won their last six home games across competitions and are unbeaten at Anfield since a 5-2 loss to Real Madrid in February 2023.

Liverpool vs Southampton Prediction

With the thrill from their EFL Cup triumph still lingering in the air, Liverpool will head into the midweek clash with ski-high confidence.

While Klopp is expected to name a youthful side — given the club’s injury crisis — expect the Reds to come away with a comfortable home win.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Southampton

Liverpool vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: First to score - Liverpool (The Reds have opened the scoring in four of their last five games with Southampton.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in eight of their last 10 clashes.)