Liverpool vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2025 

Liverpool and Southampton trade tackles in a Premier League matchday 28 fixture on Saturday at Anfield in a clash between two sides at opposing ends of the points table.

The hosts are coming off a back of a hard-fought 1-0 win at PSG in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 in midweek. The Reds were dominated from start to finish but held on to claim victory. Harvey Elliot scored the winner with his first touch in the 87th minute in what a rare quiet night for in-form attacker Mohamed Salah.

Arne Slot's side now shift their focus back to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them claim a routine 2-0 home win over Newcastle United.

Southampton, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 4-0 defeat at Chelsea a fortnight ago. Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto and Levi Colwill scored in the first half to put the Blues 3-0 up at the break before Marc Cucurella completed the rout in the 78th minute.

The defeat left the Saints at the foot of the standings, with just nine points from 27 games, while the Reds (67 points) are 13 clear at the top, having played a game more.

Liverpool vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 122nd meeting between the two sides. The Reds have been victorious 64 times, while Southampton have 31 wins.

Their most recent clash in December saw the Reds claim a 2-1 away win in the EFL Cup quarter-final.

Their last seven head-to-head games have produced at least three goals, with five witnessing goals at both ends.

The Reds have scored over two goals in 25 of their 28 league games this season.

Southampton have the worst defence and attack in the league this term, conceding 65 goals and scoring 19.

Arne Slot's side are unbeaten in 23 league games, winning 16.

Liverpool vs Southampton Prediction

Liverpool have been one of the most dominant sides in Europe this season. However, the Merseyside outfit had to ride their luck for large swathes against PSG and had goalkeeper Alisson to thank for leaving Paris with a win in a classic smash and grab. Arne Slot's side are the runaway leaders in the PL, and their huge advantage at the summit seems unlikely to be overtaken.

Southampton, meanwhile, are conting down the days until their relegation is guaranteed. They are 13 points away from safety and are on course to end the campaign as one of the worst sides in Premier League history.

Hence, expect Slot's side to claim a comfortable victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Southampton

Liverpool vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Liverpool to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - The Reds to score over 1.5 goals

