Liverpool vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23rd 2025

Liverpool play host to Southampton in the EFL Cup third round at Anfield on Tuesday. The Saints will be out to get one over the hosts and cause a major cup upset, having failed to win any of the last nine meetings between the two teams since January 2021 (8L, 1D).

Liverpool stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League table to five points with another huge Merseyside derby victory over bitter rivals Everton on Saturday as they held on to see out a 2-1 victory when the two teams met at Anfield.

Arne Slot’s men have won each of their six matches since their shock loss to Crystal Palace in the Community Shield final on August 10, including a thrilling 3-2 victory over La Liga giants Atletico Madrid in their UEFA Champions League opener last Wednesday.

Liverpool now get going in the EFL Cup, where they will be looking to go one step further than their run from last season, where they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Newcastle United in the final at Wembley.

Southampton, on the other hand, failed to find their feet in the Championship at the weekend when they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Hull City at the MKM Stadium.

The Saints have gone five consecutive league matches without a win, losing twice and claiming three draws since securing a 2-1 victory over Wrexham in the season curtain-raiser on August 9.

Southampton turn their focus to the EFL Cup, where they kicked off the campaign with a 1-0 win over Northampton on August 12, two weeks before seeing off Norwich City 3-0 at Carrow Road.

Liverpool vs Southampton Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 65 wins from the last 123 meetings between the two long-time rivals, Liverpool boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Southampton have picked up 31 wins since their first encounter in February 1902, while the spoils have been shared on 26 occasions.

Liverpool are on a run of eight consecutive home victories against the Saints, a run stretching back to a goalless draw in the Premier League back in May 2017.

Southampton have failed to win nine of their last 11 competitive away matches, losing six and picking up three draws since late February.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last nine competitive games at Anfield, claiming seven wins and two draws since March’s penalty-shootout loss against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool vs Southampton Prediction

High-flying Liverpool will be excited to go up against an out-of-sorts Southampton side who have struggled to hit their stride this season.

While we expect Slot to rest some of his stars, Liverpool still boast the firepower needed to get the job done, and we are tipping them to extend their Anfield streak against the Saints.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Southampton

Liverpool vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in the last eight meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in six of their last seven encounters)

