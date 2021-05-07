Liverpool vs Southampton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool will hope to close the gap on Chelsea in the race for the top four when they host Southampton at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds are currently seven points behind the last Champions League spot in the Premier League table. However, they have a game in hand as their previous game was postponed.

Southampton, on the other hand, don’t have a lot to play for. They are still not safe mathematically, and a win would perhaps secure their top-flight status.

After a bright start to the season, injuries and inconsistency have blighted Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side, as they find themselves 15th in the Premier League table.

Liverpool vs Southampton Head-to-head

Both teams are in a difficult run of form. While Liverpool have failed to win any of their last three games across all competitions, Southampton have won just one of their last five.

Our goals from a sublime attacking display against the Saints in 1999 👌⚽️#TBT | #LIVSOU pic.twitter.com/fkn1UQxPKC — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 6, 2021

Liverpool have a clear edge when it comes to head-to-head, having won this fixture 22 times. Southampton have picked up 11 wins, while 10 games have ended in draws.

Liverpool form guide: L-W-D-D-D

Southampton form guide: W-L-L-L-D

Liverpool vs Southampton Team News

Liverpool

Nat Phillips is expected to start, as the centre-back was named against Manchester United before the game was called off.

Apart from those already unavailable – Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, and Jordan Henderson – Liverpool have no new injury worries.

Injured: Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson, Caoimhin Kelleher

Unavailable: Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez

Suspended: None

Southampton

Takumi Minamino will not be able to feature against his parent club. Danny Ings’ absence has affected the Saints and he is expected to sit out once again. Oriol Romeu, William Smallbone, and Ryan Bertrand are also not available.

Eyes on #LFC 👀



Who do you want to see feature this weekend, #SaintsFC fans? 😇 pic.twitter.com/UaReViko6u — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) May 6, 2021

Injured: Oriol Romeu, William Smallbone, Danny Ings, Ryan Bertrand, Michael Obafemi

Suspended: None

Liverpool vs Southampton Predicted Lineups

Liverpool Probable XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Ozan Kabak, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcantara; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Southampton Probable XI (4-4-2): Alex McCarthy; Jack Stephens, Jannik Vestergaard, Jan Bednarek, Kyle Walker-Peters; Ibrahima Diallo, James Ward-Prowse, Theo Walcott, Stuart Armstrong; Nathan Redmond, Che Adams

Liverpool vs Southampton Prediction

Southampton have been in poor form of late and we expect that to continue.

Liverpool will be fresh after getting more than a week off and should be able to beat the Saints and get back in contention for the top four places.

Score prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Southampton