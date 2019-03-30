Liverpool vs Tottenham: 3 key battles that you cannot miss

Mohul Bhowmick FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 106 // 30 Mar 2019, 17:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday after the Premier League finally returns from its international break. The race for the title gets hotter as Liverpool, who are placed second, cannot afford to make any mistakes at all. Tottenham, on the other hand, went into the international break on the back of an embarrassing loss to Southampton away and will be keen on making amends.

Jurgen Klopp's team will be confident because of their victory over Mauricio Pochettino's side in the return fixture, but that does not guarantee them a win on Sunday.

On that note, we pick out three key battles on the field that you cannot miss.

#1 – Mohamed Salah vs Danny Rose

Mohamed Salah and Danny Rose

Mohamed Salah has been enduring a rough run of form of late and will be keen on getting some goals under his belt before the Premier League hits the business end. The game against Spurs on Sunday at home will provide him with ample opportunity to do that.

England international Danny Rose, who is more likely to start at left-back for Tottenham than Ben Davies, will be looking to make his life difficult. Salah is famed for cutting inside and making runs which fox the defenders, but one can place their money on Rose safely.

#2 – Sadio Mane vs Kieran Trippier

Sadio Mane

England right-back Kieran Trippier, who made a long-awaited comeback in competitive football after an injury lay-off, will most likely start over youngster Kyle Walker-Peters on Sunday. He will have the unenviable task of keeping Senegal international Sadio Mane, who has been in red-hot form lately.

It will be a tough ask for Trippier, but the fullback is immensely gifted. Mane has been brilliant for the Reds and will be hoping for another good showing on Sunday.

Advertisement

#3 – Virgil van Dijk vs Harry Kane

Harry Kane (number 10)

England captain and Tottenham number ten Harry Kane, who was awarded the MBE this week, will be up against Liverpool's Dutch rock-solid centre-half Virgil van Dijk on Sunday. Kane is a clinical finisher but he will have his task cut out when he comes up against the Dutchman on Sunday.

Van Dijk is an immensely gifted and technically strong defender and his tactical nous and positioning skills have made him a rock at the back for Jurgen Klopp's team. He will not go easy on Kane at all. It will be a brutal and interesting contest.

Advertisement