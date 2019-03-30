Liverpool vs Tottenham: 5 talking points ahead of the game

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Club football is back this weekend and oh, how it has been missed. With the FA Cup two weeks ago and international football during the past week, the Premier League had been on a little break.

This weekend though, the game is back on with the main clash being Liverpool vs Tottenham. League leader Liverpool will be looking forward to building the pressure on Manchester City with a win against Tottenham as we take a look at the five big talking points.

#1 Aftermath of the break

Eric Dier was injured during the England v Czech Republic game.

The international break has kind of broken the flow of the Premier League matches. While it had been a welcome break for both teams that had injury issues on their hands, it has also raised concerns over fatigue and fitness levels of those coming back after playing internationals.

Tottenham has lost Eric Dier to injury in the England vs Czech Republic game and things aren’t looking bright for them in that department, having already lost Harry Winks and Serge Aurier.

Liverpool, on the other hand, had Trent Alexander Arnold and Xherdan Shaqiri pulling out of their respective squads, while Mohamed Salah was given a rest by the Egyptian national team. Liverpool are hopeful of Trent and Shaqiri being fit for Sunday.

Having recovered from the draws and finally pressing down on the gas in the last few matches, Liverpool have to be careful of a stumble against Tottenham.

#2 The league leader advantage

Manchester City looking to catch Liverpool.

Having played a match more than Manchester City, Liverpool would be looking forward to consolidating the lead and putting pressure on the last season league winner. Manchester City can surely catch up to Liverpool when they play the matchday 31 game that they missed but until then Liverpool will surely want to keep the pressure on them. The league leader advantage could play in Liverpool’s favor only if they win the Tottenham game.

#3 Tottenham’s drop in performance

Tottenham Hotspur currently in poor form in the EPL.

Tottenham haven’t had an easy run in the Premier League as compared to them running rampage in the Champions League. If they managed to classily knock Dortmund out of the Champions League, then the same form can’t be seen in the Premier League where they are yet to win a match since the past 4 matches.

A loss against Burnley away (2-1) followed by a loss against Chelsea away (2-0) and finally a draw against Arsenal (1-1) at home, Tottenham is yet to hit form. Another defeat might see them slipping to 4th place in case of a victory for Arsenal with Manchester United breathing down their neck too.

#4 The pressure of the last few matches

Will the pressure be on Liverpool?

This Premier League season hasn’t been dull at all. With the league still open for any of Liverpool and Manchester City to win, the top four positions still not sealed, we’re now entering the final stage of the season where all the teams would be looking forward to put their heart and soul all in. The pressure of the last few matches could prove harmful as one of the top two might lose their title while one of the top four might be slipping down. Liverpool and Tottenham both would be feeling the pressure of the last few matches, all while wanting to cling to their respective position in the Premier League table.

#5 Klopp vs Pochettino

Klopp and Pochettino would each be wanting to have the upper hand.

The first time these two teams met ended up with Liverpool beating Tottenham in the latter’s own ground and this time they meet again as both Klopp and Pochettino would be wanting to have the upper hand. If Mauricio Pochettino’s game plan hasn’t been oh so perfect lately then Jurgen Klopp has had Sadio Mané bailing him out. For this big game too, Klopp would be banking on his front three to win him the match while Pochettino still has his trump card in his hands in Harry Kane. It’s yet to see this Sunday, which manager will have the last laugh.

Rendezvous this Sunday with club football making its comeback as Liverpool welcomes Tottenham in Anfield all while keeping their eyes on the Premier League title.

