Champions League final: Liverpool vs Tottenham - 5 talking points ahead of the UCL final

Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

The curtain finally drops this Saturday as the preparations for the much awaited Champions League final are underway. This Champions League season saw the disappointing exits of many favourites including the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus.

Barcelona and Paris-Saint Germain also endured embarrassing exits. All these paved the way for Liverpool to meet Tottenham in the final. The Reds have had a pretty good season domestically, finishing second in the Premier League. They were unfortunate to miss out on the title with just one point separating Manchester City and them.

For Tottenham, they finished fourth to seal the Champions League qualification spots. We take a look at the five talking points ahead of this match as the two Premier League teams battle it out in the Champions League final.

#5 Liverpool’s redemption time

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Liverpool are on their way for the second final in a row. As compared to last season’s Champions League, where Liverpool had had a smoother run on their road to final, this season hasn’t been that easy for last year’s Champions League runner-up.

Last season, Liverpool’s perfect run ended up in a 3-1 defeat against Real Madrid in Kiev. This year, it has been harder than expected and they deserve to be in the final at Madrid.

Liverpool have overcome other strong teams like Bayern Munich and Barcelona to earn their ticket to Madrid. Coming off from the high of an incredible comeback against Barcelona at Anfield, Liverpool will be looking forward to move on from the heartbreak of last season.

#4 Tottenham’s fine run in the Champions League

Ajax v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

Tottenham will be in their first ever Champions League final this year. They haven’t had the most perfect run but they have gave their best and qualified for the finals.

The Lilywhites came through a difficult group after being drawn to face Barcelona. At one point, it looked as if they were on the verge of crashing out of the competition in the semi-final. However, they managed to secure a comeback against Ajax to make it an all English final.

First time finalist Tottenham will be the underdog of the match. Despite that, they would look to end this run in the Champions League with a trophy. The result of the game will tell whether Tottenham would crack in pressure of their first final or would it be their year this time.

