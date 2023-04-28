Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th April 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Tottenham Hotspur lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in an important encounter at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The North London outfit held Manchester United to a 2-2 draw this week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a slow start to their season. The Merseyside giants edged West Ham United to a 2-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good record against Tottenham Hotspur and have won 88 out of the 180 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Tottenham Hotspur's 48 victories.

Liverpool have lost only one of their last 20 games against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League and are unbeaten in this fixture since a 4-1 defeat in 2017.

Tottenham Hotspur have won only two of their last 35 matches away from home against Liverpool in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-0 margin in 2011.

Liverpool have conceded four goals in their last two home games in the Premier League - as many goals as they had conceded in the nine such matches preceding this run.

Tottenham Hotspur have lost three of their last five games away from home in the Premier League - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 16 such games preceding this run.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Liverpool have been a resurgent force in recent weeks and have managed to trouble their opponents at Anfield. Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez have hit their stride this month and will look to prove their mettle in front of a raucous home crowd.

Tottenham Hotspur have been in dismal form this year but will take heart from their comeback against Manchester United. Liverpool are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes

