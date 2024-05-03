Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th May 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool lock horns with an impressive Tottenham Hotspur in an intriguing clash at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Tottenham Hotspur are in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The North London outfit slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The Merseyside giants were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by West Ham United in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record against Tottenham Hotspur and have won 89 out of the 182 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Tottenham Hotspur's 49 victories.

Liverpool have lost only one of their last 29 matches at home against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, with their only such defeat coming by a 2-0 scoreline in 2011.

Tottenham Hotspur won the reverse fixture last year and will be looking to complete a Premier League double against Liverpool for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

Matches between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have produced six winning goals in the 90th minute in the Premier League - the highest such tally of any fixture in the history of the competition.

Liverpool have conceded the opening goals in 16 games in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Liverpool have blown hot and cold so far this season and will look to conclude Jurgen Klopp's final season on a positive note. The hosts have fallen behind in the title race but have managed to secure their place in the top four over the past month.

Tottenham Hotspur have improved under Ange Postecoglou but are in the midst of a slump. Liverpool are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Tottenham Hotspur to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Darwin Nunez to score - Yes