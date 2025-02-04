Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th February 2025

The EFL Cup features another set of knockout matches this week as Tottenham Hotspur lock horns with Arne Slot's Liverpool side in a crucial semifinal fixture at Anfield on Thursday. Tottenham Hotspur won the first leg by a narrow 1-0 margin and will need to be at their best to preserve their lead this week.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Liverpool are currently at the top of the Premier League standings and have been in exceptional form so far this season. The Merseyside giants eased past Bournemouth by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The North London outfit defeated Brentford by a 2-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record against Tottenham Hotspur and have won 91 out of the 185 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Tottenham Hotspur's 50 victories.

Tottenham Hotspur were on a run of 20 consecutive matches against Liverpool in all competitions with at least one goal conceded before they kept a clean sheet in their reverse fixture with a 1-0 victory.

Liverpool have lost only one of their last seven matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 3-2 margin against PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League last month.

After a run of three defeats in four games in all competitions, Tottenham Hotspur have won each of their last two games and have kept clean sheets in both these games.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Liverpool have thrived under Arne Slot but have a deficit to overturn going into this game. The Merseysiders have a storied history of comebacks in knockout competitions and will back themselves on their own turf.

Tottenham Hotspur have struggled this season but have shown signs of a resurgence over the past week. Liverpool are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to secure an aggregate victory in this fixture.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

