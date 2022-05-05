Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips - 7th May 2022

The Premier League features another massive fixture this weekend as Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur lock horns with an in-form Liverpool side in a crucial encounter at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings and are fighting for Champions League qualification this year. The away side eased past Leicester City by a 3-1 margin last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this season. The Merseyside giants pulled off an excellent comeback against Villarreal in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have an exceptional record against Tottenham Hotspur and have won 87 out of the 178 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Spurs' 43 victories.

Liverpool have lost only one of their last 27 home matches against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, with their previous loss coming over 11 years ago.

Tottenham Hotspur have a poor recent record against Liverpool and have won only one of their last 18 Premier League meetings against the Merseyside outfit.

Matches between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur represent the highest-scoring fixture in the Premier League era, with 170 goals scored in 59 matches.

Liverpool have made Anfield a fortress over the past year and are unbeaten in their last 21 Premier League home games, scoring 52 and conceding only nine during this run.

In the last five occasions where Tottenham Hotspur have failed to score in the first half, they have not found the back of the net for the duration of the game.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Liverpool have been virtually unstoppable in the Premier League this year and will want to give Manchester City a run for their money this month. The likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur have improved under Antonio Conte but will need to play out of their skins to keep their top-four hopes alive. Liverpool are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes

