Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27 2025

Liverpool face off with Tottenham Hotspur in what could be a pivotal Premier League match at Anfield this Sunday.

Ad

Liverpool need just one point to claim their second Premier League title, while Tottenham are largely playing for pride at this stage, with a bottom-half finish practically a guarantee.

So can the Reds claim the ultimate prize this weekend, or can Spurs somehow make them wait?

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham's record against Liverpool at Anfield is truly appalling, something which should give Arne Slot's side a lot of confidence. Spurs have not won there since 2011, and have lost five of their last six visits. They've also conceded four goals in all three of their most recent games there.

Following Arsenal's draw with Crystal Palace this week, Liverpool only need a single point to claim their second Premier League title this weekend. If they can do this, Arne Slot will become the first manager to claim the league title in his first season since Antonio Conte did it with Chelsea in 2016-17.

Tottenham have now won just once in their last seven Premier League matches, and that win came against relegated Southampton. Worryingly, they have only won five away league matches all season.

Liverpool have been dominant throughout the 2024-25 campaign and have only lost two of their 33 matches. Interestingly, though, they have only scored more than three goals in three matches. One of those games, though, was their 3-6 win over Tottenham in December.

Tottenham are likely to have one eye firmly on their Europa League semi-final with Bodo/Glimt on Thursday. That means that Ange Postecoglou may well rotate his side heavily for this game, with key players like Mickey van de Ven and Dominic Solanke potentially looking at being rested.

Ad

Trending

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Given the stakes for Liverpool here, the pressure could be on them. However, the fact that they're still likely to win the title even if they lose here, and only need a single point anyway means they will have confidence.

Giving them more confidence will be the appalling record that Tottenham have at Anfield in recent years, as well as the generally poor form of Spurs in general.

Ad

We should expect goals here, as Tottenham rarely fail to find the net and have already conceded ten goals in three matches against Liverpool this season while scoring four in return.

However, it's unlikely an upset will occur here, meaning the Liverpool fans should see their side crowned champions here.

Prediction: Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win.

Ad

Tip 2: Liverpool to score at least four goals - Yes (Liverpool have scored four goals in their last three matches with Tottenham at Anfield).

Tip 3: Mohamed Salah to score for Liverpool - Yes (Salah has scored in six of his last eight matches against Tottenham at Anfield).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Scott M Newman Scott has been covering European and international football and MMA match previews at Sportskeeda since 2017. A Sportskeeda ‘Feature Writer of the Month’ award winner, he ensures to conduct thorough research before writing his articles via various reputable sources, and writing in the most simplistic manner possible is one of his biggest strengths.



Scott first started watching football a six-year-old with family during the 1990 World Cup. His favorite team is Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Kane is his all-time favorite player. Of late, he has been admiring Cristian Romero for playing a passionate and fiery brand of football. His all-time favorite manager is Terry Venables for creating an England team he could be proud of since he started following football. Although, his current favorite is Ange Postecoglou.



Seeing Eric Dier score the winning penalty in the shootout for England against Colombia in the 2018 World Cup brought him to tears and is his most memorable moment in football.



If Scott could change a rule in football, he’d remove offside decisions from VAR as he believes that offside was not introduced to catch an attacker who is a matter of millimeters out. Outside of writing, he follows UFC, works out, spends time with his dog, and travels. Know More