Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur in a top-of-the-table Premier League clash at Anfield on Wednesday night, with both clubs looking to bounce back from disappointing away draws at the weekend.

Tottenham are top of the Premier League on goal difference. Jose Mourinho's side have 25 points from 12 games, the same as Liverpool, but their goal difference of +14 is five better than the Reds' at the moment.

Liverpool were lucky to come away from Craven Cottage with a point on Sunday night.

The Reds were dominated in the first half, and could well have been down by multiple goals, if not for some poor finishing and excellent goalkeeping from Alisson Becker.

All the action from our 1-1 draw at @FulhamFC, including @MoSalah's 10th @premierleague goal of the season ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/TaiHkgQ5jE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 13, 2020

Eventually, a late Mohamed Salah penalty helped them draw level, but couldn't prevent Liverpool from dropping points for a fifth successive away league game.

The last time Liverpool won away in the league was in September, when they beat Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham weren't at their best on Sunday, as they drew 1-1 against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Harry Kane gave them the lead in the first half, but they were dominated in the second half before Jeff Schlupp eventually equalized for the Eagles.

These two have now combined for a total of 12 @premierleague goals this season... 😍#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/LupIf5TFew — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 14, 2020

Tottenham could still have gone on to win the game, but were denied by an excellent Vicente Guaita in the Palace goal.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head

Liverpool have won 85 of the previous 175 games that they have played against Tottenham Hotspur. The Reds have lost 48 times to Spurs, whereas 42 previous games between these two teams have finished in draws.

Liverpool form guide: D-D-W-D-W

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: D-W-W-D-D

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Liverpool's injury crisis has shown no signs of slowing down any time soon. Naby Keita missed Sunday's game against Fulham with a fitness issue. In that game, Joel Matip was taken off at halftime after he was affected by back spasms.

None of the other injured players are expected to return in this game for Liverpool.

Injured: Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara, Xherdan Shaqiri, James Milner, Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas

Doubtful: Joel Matip, Naby Keita

Suspended: None

For Tottenham Hotspur, only Erik Lamela is ruled out of this game.

Injured: Erik Lamela

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Fabinho, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Curtis Jones; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko, Tanguy Ndombele; Steven Bergwijn, Son Heung-min, Harry Kane

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

In will be a tight game, as it always is for a Mourinho team against fellow 'big six' opposition. We are predicting that there will be nothing to separate Liverpool and Spurs at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur